Latest League One predictions reveal Portsmouth's play-off chances as Ipswich, Derby, & Peterborough battle for promotion - in pictures

Pompey’s play-off hopes were reignited on Saturday afternoon.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

The Blues edged bottom-of-the-table Forest Green 1-0 at Fratton Park, which also marked the club’s 125th-anniversary celebrations.

Indeed, the three points reduced the gap to the top six to three points as John Mousinho's men extended their unbeaten run to four games.

The result has seen speculation of a late entry into the play-offs increase amongst fans on social media, who’s hopes have risen in recent weeks.

But how realistic are Pompey’s chances of a top six finish?

We’ve returned to FiveThirtyEight to discover how they’ve predicted the final League One table to look at the close of the season.

Here’s where they believe the Blues and Co could end the campaign.

Pompey's play-off hopes reignited after their 1-0 win over Forest Green on Saturday.

1. League One predictions

Pompey's play-off hopes reignited after their 1-0 win over Forest Green on Saturday. Photo: Jason Brown

Points: 31; Goal difference: -49.

2. Forest Green - 24th

Points: 31; Goal difference: -49. Photo: Jason Brown

Points: 38; Goal difference: -38.

3. Morecambe - 23rd

Points: 38; Goal difference: -38. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Points: 40; Goal difference: -34.

4. Cambridge - 22nd

Points: 40; Goal difference: -34. Photo: Jason Brown

