And the winger looks likely to be playing his football in League One again next term, as he departs Pompey.

Northampton are keen on offering the Blues talisman a new platform to showcase his undoubted quality.

And The News understands Burton Albion have now joined the race to secure the 31-year-old’s signature this summer.

Jacobs was one of the 13 out-of-contract players who will be moving on from Fratton Park, as his existing deal came to a close.

Pompey were open to talking to the former Wolves, Derby and Wigan man about a new deal, after featuring significantly since John Mousinho succeeded Danny Cowley in January.

Despite having a number of injury issues in his time at Fratton Park, Jacobs has had good fitness availability this year. That saw him pick up 20 outings under Mousinho, with the Blues boss a fan of the winger’s ability to open doors for his side.

That follows on from an impressive win ratio when Cowley brought him in from the cold over the second half of last season, with the former head coach admitting an error in not using Jacobs more.

Michael Jacobs.

Any notion of staying put at the club he joined in 2020 never got off the ground, however, with Jacobs making it clear he would like to move back closer to his family and Northamptonshire roots.

Joining the club he came through the ranks at looks an obvious fit, with Northampton securing automatic promotion to League One after last season’s final-day disappointment.

But Burton have now emerged as one of Jacobs’ alternatives, as he weighs up his future.

The Brewers produced some fine form over the second half of the campaign to comfortably secure their place in League One, after being rock bottom of the table.

Dino Maamria replaced Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink last September and looked to have a huge job on his hands keeping his side up, but impressively guided Burton to a comfortable 15th-placed finish against the odds. Now Jacobs departs on holiday at the season’s close, with a decision to make on what his next move will be.

