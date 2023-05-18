The truth over former Wolves, Derby County and Wigan man’s Portsmouth exit as favourite departs

But the Blues talisman’s desire to move closer to his family proved a crucial factor in the winger moving on this summer.

Jacobs was confirmed as one of the majority of 13 out-of-contract who will depart, after the club’s retained list was published last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old featured significantly under John Mousinho, making 20 appearances under Danny Cowley’s successor following his January arrival.

The Blues were mulling over offering the former Wolves, Derby and Wigan man’s creativity a platform at PO4 next term, but Jacobs made it clear his preference would be look for a side nearer to where he’s based.

Mousinho said: ‘You could probably tell from the last few games of the season how highly we rate Michael. He was one of those who was up in the air over whether we would take him on for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He was one of the first names on the team sheet and I felt he performed terrifically well.

‘But with Michael it was a case of he was living a bit further up north, and it was the travel at that stage of his career.

Michael Jacobs.

‘He wasn’t going to relocate his family back down to Portsmouth, which we completely understood. So if he could find a club a bit closer to home that was absolutely fine, and much better for him.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That came off the back of an eight-game run amid strong Blues form at the end of last term, where his invariably won in games he started.

Mousinho has relayed positive information to potential suitors, with hometown club Northampton believed to be one of those interested in his quality on the ball.

He added: ‘With Michael, we’re really pleased with his contribution over the past few months. He’s managed to stay fit and towards the back end of the season, has contributed and looked every inch the player we knew he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He has plenty in the tank and he’s one of the players I’ve had plenty of phone calls about - and I’ve given a glowing recommendation and reference for Michael.