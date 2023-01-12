LATEST: Major developments in Portsmouth boss market with ex-Ipswich Town and West Ham United man hot favourite

The development unfolded last night, with speculation rife former MK Dons boss Liam Manning is set to be unveiled as the man in the Fratton Park dugout.

The 37-year-old has been on the Blues shortlist for the position in the hunt for Danny Cowley’s successor.

Manning has led the bookies’ running over recent days, with Bet Victor, offering a market on the position.

Now punters are unable to place a bet, usually indicating a flurry of activity on one of the names in the frame.

The signs are a new era is about to begin at PO4, after a desperate downturn in league results.

Any new appointment will have a massive task on his shoulders, with promotion to their second tier looking a long way off.

Pompey are currently sat 13th in League One, now nine points off the play-offs.

Manning enjoyed success last term, as he guided MK Dons to success.

Succeeding Russell Martin at Stadium MK he took the team to an impressive third-placed finish, but fell at the first hurdle in the semi-final stages to Wycombe.

After major blows to his squad in the summer, the former West Ham coach was sacked in November leaving MK struggling in the relegation zone.

Manning has been one of the long-term front runners for the vacant role after Cowley’s dismissal last week.