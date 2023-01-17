LATEST: New clear favourite emerges in race for Portsmouth hot seat as former Hull City & West Ham duo remain firmly in contention - in pictures
The race to become the next Pompey boss is heating up.
In fact, a clear favourite has emerged for the vacant hot seat at Fratton Park as Michael Eisner & co continue their search for Danny Cowley’s successor.
The News understands the Blues are closing in on an appointment, more than two weeks after they parted ways with the former Lincoln man.
With the market ever-changing, here are the latest odds from Bet Victor - correct as of 9.30am on 17/01/23.