From left: Luke Garrard, Paul Cook, Ian Foster, Grant McCann.

LATEST: New clear favourite emerges in race for Portsmouth hot seat as former Hull City & West Ham duo remain firmly in contention - in pictures

The race to become the next Pompey boss is heating up.

By Pepe Lacey
4 minutes ago

In fact, a clear favourite has emerged for the vacant hot seat at Fratton Park as Michael Eisner & co continue their search for Danny Cowley’s successor.

The News understands the Blues are closing in on an appointment, more than two weeks after they parted ways with the former Lincoln man.

With the market ever-changing, here are the latest odds from Bet Victor - correct as of 9.30am on 17/01/23.

1. Sam Allardyce

Odds: 66/1.

Photo: LYNNE CAMERON

2. Mark Warburton

Odds: 66/1.

Photo: Cameron Smith

3. Luke Garrard

Odds: 66/1.

Photo: Justin Setterfield

4. Brian Barry-Murphy

Odds: 66/1.

Photo: Morgan Harlow

