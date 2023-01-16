It has been two weeks since Danny Cowley was dismissed in the aftermath of a dismal Fratton Park defeat against Charlton.

Since then chief executive Andy Cullen and sporting director Rich Hughes have embarked on a comprehensive search for their next boss.

During that period the Blues have lost all three matches under caretaker boss Simon Bassey, failing to score a goal in the process, culminating in Saturday’s poor showing at Bolton to leave them 15th.

But, with the transfer window marching on and results on the pitch continuing to stagnate, The News understands they are on the brink of finally unveiling their latest head coach.

Liam Manning has long been a contender and interviewed for the job, while Ian Foster has also emerged as a consideration and Grant McCann is currently riding high with bookies odds.

Anthony Barry and Leam Richardson ruled themselves out of the running within the opening week of the hunt, having initially interested the Blues.

A popular choice, Neil Warnock, told The News he would be willing to take the job until the end of the season, yet Cullen has previously been adamant an interim manager is not an option.

Danny Cowley's Pompey successor is set to be announced in the next 48 hours. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

For many of the Fratton faithful, Chris Wilder is regarded as a favourite, yet has never been a realistic candidate, despite immense respect for the Blues.

Having managed Sheffield United in the Premier League and then Middlesbrough in recent times, his reputation remains strong and, as a result, his focus is fixed on Championship opportunities at present.

There would also be questions about how the likes of Wilder and Warnock would fit into Pompey’s existing head coach structure – and their comfort working with a sporting director.

The emergence of McCann in recent days through bookies odds is an intriguing one having been sacked by Peterborough two days after Cowley’s Pompey exit.

He left them eighth in League One, five points off the play-offs, having been unable to prevent Posh’s relegation from the Championship last season.

