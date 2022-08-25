Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News understands the League Two side are still trailing the defender, with his departure on the cards this month.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey indicated last weekend his interest in the 30-year-old wasn’t ‘major’ as he seeks recruits.

But discussions are still going back and forth over Freeman moving to the Keepmoat Stadium, as the summer window enters its final week of business.

The former Sheffield United and Derby man’s preference is believed to be to return north, after signing a two-year deal last summer.

Cowley is happy to let Freeman depart, with an exit providing some extra maneuverability as he puts the finishing touches to his squad.

The right-back featured in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup exit at Newport County, making his first appearance of the season after being introduced for the injured Zak Swanson in the 33rd minute.

The summer Arsenal signing and Joe Rafferty, who has impressed since his summer arrival from Preston, both now appear to be ahead of Freeman in the pecking order for his position.

Freeman and midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe remain the most likely departures ahead of next Thursday night’s 11pm deadline.

Tunnicliffe is attracting interest from League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon, with sides in Australia and the MLS also keen on the former Manchester United trainee.