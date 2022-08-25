LATEST: News on Doncaster Rovers' interest in Portsmouth defender linked with Hull City, Swindon Town, Mansfield Town and Leyton Orient
Doncaster Rovers remain keen on Kieron Freeman as he nears a Pompey exit.
The News understands the League Two side are still trailing the defender, with his departure on the cards this month.
Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey indicated last weekend his interest in the 30-year-old wasn’t ‘major’ as he seeks recruits.
But discussions are still going back and forth over Freeman moving to the Keepmoat Stadium, as the summer window enters its final week of business.
Most Popular
-
1
Portsmouth transfer news: summer target set to complete move to League One rivals Peterborough as Barnet accept bid for Ephron Mason-Clark
-
2
Portsmouth and Newport County charged by FA following injury-time incident at end of Carabao Cup game at Rodney Parade
-
3
Portsmouth transfer news: what Doncaster Rovers are hoping for in order to complete deal for former Sheffield United and Swindon defender Kieron Freeman who is free to leave Fratton Park
-
4
How it's all gone wrong for big ex-Portsmouth favourite with ex-Shrewsbury Town and Walsall man in Charlton Athletic cold
-
5
Portsmouth transfer news: What Danny Cowley has said about potential surprises in final days of transfer window - and how Blues will act as A-League trio are named as potential Ryan Tunnicliffe suitors
The former Sheffield United and Derby man’s preference is believed to be to return north, after signing a two-year deal last summer.
Cowley is happy to let Freeman depart, with an exit providing some extra maneuverability as he puts the finishing touches to his squad.
The right-back featured in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup exit at Newport County, making his first appearance of the season after being introduced for the injured Zak Swanson in the 33rd minute.
The summer Arsenal signing and Joe Rafferty, who has impressed since his summer arrival from Preston, both now appear to be ahead of Freeman in the pecking order for his position.
Freeman and midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe remain the most likely departures ahead of next Thursday night’s 11pm deadline.
Tunnicliffe is attracting interest from League Two outfit AFC Wimbledon, with sides in Australia and the MLS also keen on the former Manchester United trainee.
Cowley is keen to bring in a central defender and bolster his attacking options before the close of the summer window.