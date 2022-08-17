Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A formal offer was received for the 30-year-old on Tuesday, with boss Danny Cowley indicating he’s open to letting the player he signed last summer leaving.

The likes of Hull City, Mansfield Town, Leyton Orient, Swindon Town and Burton Albion have all been linked with Freeman in recent months.

Meanwhile, two offers were lodged for Ryan Tunnicliffe last week, with the likelihood appearing his future also lies away from PO4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley explained he’s happy to find the right outcome which will lead to both men finding regular first-team football.

He said: ‘There was an offer in yesterday for Kieran and a couple for Ryan last week.

‘I don’t quite know where it’s at, it’s with the powers above while we focus on a three-game week.

‘There’s clarity there with them both, there’s definitely clarity, though.

Kieron Freeman

‘Both boys are really good players and absolutely want to play.

Meanwhile, there has been no new developments over a potential Fratton exit this summer for Ronan Curtis.

A £500,000 valuation was placed on the Republic of Ireland international’s head earlier this summer, as he prepared to enter the final year of his contract.

Cowley is open-minded about the potential exit of the man who arrived from Derry City in 2018.