LATEST: News on Pompey's interest in £200,000 midfielder as player hunt continues

And that is pointing to the Blues focussing attention away from the midfielder, as their summer overhaul continues.

They have no problem shelling out that kind of money for the right player, as they look to bring in up to 10 new additions before the close of the summer window.

When it comes to Leigh, who has 12 months remaining on his existing agreement, the view is that figure is too high, however, and better value can be found elsewhere.

Pompey are certainly open to bringing in the former Priory School, who was seen as an obvious consideration with his links to the city and forward-thinking midfield quality a big transfer priority.

Pompey have been linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon’s Ethan Chislett, who bagged an impressive 11 goals in League Two last season.

Tommy Leigh

The 24-year-old fits the profile of the type of player John Mousinho is looking to add to the middle of the park this summer.

Chislett is available on a free transfer, too, though League One rivals Bolton are also said to be keen on the 24-year-old along with Wycombe.

Pompey have already been linked with a host of players, with the transfer window opening on June 14.

Mousinho has confirmed he’s keen on winger Gavin Whyte as he leaves Cardiff, but it’s believed they’ve not yet advanced their position for the 27-year-old who has other suitors including Oxford.

Keeper Will Norris is a keeper consideration, though, Matt Macey is a wanted man after impressing on loan from Luton over the second half of the campaign.

Mousinho also wants Di’Shon Bernard, with the Manchester United man impressing over the second half of the campaign at Fratton Park.