LATEST: Portsmouth outline way forward over interest in £200,000 midfielder

Blues boss John Mousinho has confirmed there still hasn’t been any conversations with Accrington over the former academy talent.

That is likely to change, however, in the next few days if Pompey feel there’s a deal to be hand for the 12-goal midfielder.

A £200,000 valuation has been placed on the 23-year-old, who has a year remaining on his deal at the outfit relegated to League Two.

Pompey have to decide whether that is a price worth paying, for the man seen as one of the most bankable assets at the Crown Ground.

Informal conversations have taken place over the former Priory School student, but Mousinho made it clear there was a need to respect Accrington’s position as they came to terms with dropping down to League Two.

The 37-year-old confirmed there has not been any further progress made on that front with the position likely accelerating next week, if that is to be the case.

Tommy Leigh.

When asked if Pompey have now spoken to Accrington over Leigh, Mousinho said: ‘There still hasn’t been any contact made.

‘I’m not entirely sure how long we’ll wait. I guess it’s something we’d start to pursue, if it is something we’re interested in, starting from next week.