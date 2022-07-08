But the Blues boss knows his side likely face a battle to bring the striker back for a second term at PO4.

The News understands League One rivals Ipswich Town have seen a bid knocked back to take Hirst to Portman Road.

Cowley is in contact with the 23-year-old and still hopeful his club can win the race for his signature, with a loan deal the likely route to travel.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hirst knows he will be feted by fans if he returns to Pompey, and he is understood to be keen to make that move.

It remains to be seen what route Leicester want to travel, however, and whether they want to tie the striker down to a new contract or cash in with a year remaining of his existing agreement.

Cowley said: ‘We’d love to sign George Hirst and we speak to him on a regular basis.

‘He’s a boy who’s on a brilliant journey.

George Hirst

‘He’s now back with Leicester and training with the first team.

‘That’s great, because this time last year he was with the under-23 group.

‘It will be great for him to have that exposure to Leicester’s first team.

‘They have a wonderful coach in Brendan Rodgers he will be learning from every day.

‘Also he will be up against that level of player and the intensity in training will be great for him.

‘I know, having spoken to him, he’s enjoying it and done well.

‘We will wait to see what Leicester’s decision is on him, but if he is available to us we should and need to move heaven and earth to bring him back.’

Cowley highlighted how Pompey were rewarded for making a move for Hirst last year, at a time when there wasn’t a lot of competition for his signature after a difficult season with Rotherham.

That’s not the case now, however, after a season where he bagged 15 goals after a slow start and showed what he’s capable of achieving.

‘He deserves so much credit for that, because when he came in he didn’t have it all his own way.

‘He was a little bit behind the group, probably four or five weeks behind the group physically because of the hamstring injury he picked up at Rotherham at the end of the season.

‘Also, he needed some time to find his confidence.

‘He worked relentlessly on the training pitch and I think it’s fair to say we were good for each other.

‘He was brilliant for Portsmouth Football Club and Portsmouth Football Club was brilliant for him.

‘I think this time last year we were in a strong position because we saw a lot in George others maybe didn’t at the time.

‘People would’ve seen his numbers and a tough time at Rotherham.

‘But we could understand those numbers and could see the potential and growth in the player.

We also saw the attributes which fitted our game idea in his mobility, speed and willingness.

‘This time last year is very different to this year.