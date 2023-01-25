Blackpool have today been linked with a move for the Blues winger, who returned to the starting XI with a man-of-the-match performance at Fleetwood last night.

But The News understands there is no interest from the Championship side in the Republic of Ireland international at present.

New boss Mick McCarthy has previously been keen on Curtis, weighing up a bid for the winger two years ago at Cardiff.

Ronan Curtis.

Blackpool are well stocked in wide areas, however, after already signing two players in that department this month.

Morgan Rogers moved to Bloomfield Road on loan from Manchester City at the start of the month, with Josh Bowler joining from Nottingham Forest on a similar deal.

Curtis’ existing deal comes to a close this summer, after arriving at Fratton Park in the summer of 2018.

He is perfectly content to stay where he is at present, however, where he has hopes of invigorating his fortunes under new boss John Mousinho.

As a free agent the 26-year-old would then be free to negotiate a move which would likely have a more lucrative signing-on bonus attached, with clubs not needing to pay a fee to secure his services.

Curtis also found himself restored to the Pompey starting line-up in his preferred position, operating off the left flank at Fleetwood.

He rewarded new boss Mousinho with a standout performance, producing a high-tempo display which was effective at both ends of the pitch.

Curtis has been used in a number of different positions this season, including through the middle and down the right flank.

It’s cutting in from the left where the former Derry City man has been most effective, however, and prefers to operate.

Curtis has six goals to his name this season and 56 efforts from 223 appearances at Fratton Park - making him the club’s top scorer of the 21st century.

