Latest on Portsmouth director of football search revealed after hunt was paused

And the Blues boss has paid tribute to the staff at Fratton Park for stepping up, after the search to bring in the key appointment was paused.

Cowley has continually stressed the importance of bringing in someone for the overarching role in the club’s football department, after Roberto Gagliardi departed at the start of the year.

Setbacks over bringing in those identified led to the process being put on the backburner earlier in the summer.

That hasn’t stopped Pompey making some impressive signings, however, with Cowley also highlighting progress in other areas of the club.

He said: ‘I think it’s still very much something we’re working towards, it’s just about finding the right person.

‘The good thing is we’ve seen this summer that without one we can still work effectively.

‘That in terms of the progress we made in all areas really, not just recruitment but with the academy and areas which support the first team.

Pompey are still looking to bring in a director of football. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

‘When we find the right person we’ll make that appointment, and that will hopefully help to continue the progress we’ve made.’

Cowley outlined how the existing football and executive staff have stepped up and put in the hard miles, with no director of football appointment yet made.

And that has been necessary to see progress made on and off the pitch in recent months.

Cowley added: ‘The staff deserve massive credit - Andy (Cullen), Tony (Brown) and then the football department. Everyone has stepped up.