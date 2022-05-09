Portsmouth dealt blow with highly-rated Forest Green Rovers figure set to turn down key role

Reports have emerged tonight the Blues’ top target to replace Roberto Gagliardi is set to remain with the League One new boys.

The News understands Hughes was at the top of the shortlist to assume the key position, after developing an excellent reputation in his four years as director of football at New Lawn.

It looked like Pompey had their man until a new improved deal was put on the table for the former Everton academy recruitment coordinator, which looks to have convinced him to stay put.

It remains to be seen if the Blues attempt to top that offer, or turn to one of the other candidates they had potentially earmarked for the position.