Latest on Portsmouth doing deal for ex-West Ham United and Charlton Athletic free agent outside of transfer window

Jay Mingi Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

The midfielder is set to be offered a new deal as and when he completes his injury recovery.

Mingi remains with the Blues are joining on trial this summer after his exit from Charlton Athletic.

The 20-year-old made a favourable impression and was set to be offered a contract, until it came to light he’d been playing through the pain.

That led to the former West Ham trainee not being offered terms, although he has remained at the club’s Roko base to carry out his rehab.

The plan was for Mingi to join the likes of Liam Vincent and Jayden Reid in being seen as a project for Cowley to work with and improve.

The likelihood would have been a loan at non-league level, and that may still be the case with clubs outside of the EFL not restricted by the transfer window.

Pompey went beyond their existing budget to rebuild their squad with 14 additions this summer, but there would still be flexibility to do a deal for Mingi moving forward.

The Blues, of course, can sign the player outside of the window as a free agent.

Cowley indicated there would be no business for free agents with there no space in is budget, although it’s understood a move for Mingi could still be completed.

Chief executive Andy Cullen said: ‘We’re working on his rehab.

‘It was most unfortunate he got that knock at a point when he was identified as one potentially for the long term.

‘So he’s doing his rehab with us and we’ll see where that one takes us.’

