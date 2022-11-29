Here are the latest headlines from around the third tier.

No change for Posh boss

Peterborough boss Grant McCann has insisted he will not be looking to make drastic changes to his side in the forthcoming window.

Instead, the Posh head coach is adamant outgoings would prove more likely than arrivals when the window opens in January.

It follows after United crashed out of the FA Cup on Saturday and now boast a record of just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

Amid backlash from fans, McCann revealed he remains committed to the squad he assembled in the summer.

He told The Peterborough Telegraph: ‘It is still a bit raw. We’re hurting as we’re out of the FA Cup, a competition we wanted to have a run in and get into the third round particularly.

‘I’m disappointed for the football club, especially the owners because it was a chance to make some money. I was thinking can that give us a bit of a helping hand when we come towards January if we needed anything at all.

‘We’ll see, if anything happens it will one or two players wanting to go and play games but we’re not looking to make any sort of drastic changes as we’re pleased with the group.’

Owls in search

Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of defender Ryan Porteous.

The 23-year-old was linked with the Owls earlier in the season but has since turned down a new highly-improved contract at Hibernian.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson admitted a January exit for the centre-back is now on the cards, with Wednesday keeping close tabs on the situation.

He told Sky Sports: ‘At the end of the day, we’ve offered a fantastic contract, a really big one for the football club and in my eyes a contract that should have been offered two-and-a-half years earlier for a player of that quality.

‘I’ve got no issue with Ryan at all. He turned down the best contact we could offer and therefore is seeking pastures new.

‘I think potentially a January sale would be the best idea if we realise the fee, because at that point you can reinvest the money back into the club.’

Bolton boost

Bolton have been given the green light by Liverpool to keep loan sensation Conor Bradley for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old has impressed since his temporary switch from Anfield in the summer, scoring four goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.

This has seen interest in him rise significantly, with Preston and Premier League side Wolves keeping a close eye on the teenager.

