Latest Championship odds: Portsmouth's predicted finish, along with Sheffield United, QPR and Charlton

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy

Sports Writer

Published 6th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

Pompey’s predicted finishing odds may not bring a smile to too many faces ahead of training week in Bratislava

Pompey’s 2025/26 season has now begun after the squad landed in Bratislava yesterday ahead of a week long training camp.

John Mousinho’s side have welcomed back into the fold stars such as Ibane Bowat and Paddy Lane, with Lane having missed half of the 2024/25 campaign and the 22-year-old full-back Bowat missing the entirety of last season through injury.

The Blues finished last season 16th in the league with Colby Bishop top scoring with 11 goals to his name. However, Mousinho will be hoping this can be improved upon as they solidify their position in EFL’s second-tier of football.

Here are the latest odds of who is set to be crowned the Championship victors, according to SkyBet...

Where Pompey are expected to finish in the Championship, along with their rivals QPR, Sheffield United and Southampton

1. Championship odds

Where Pompey are expected to finish in the Championship, along with their rivals QPR, Sheffield United and Southampton | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ipswich are predicted to head straight back to the Premier League with current odds to win the league at 4/1

2. 1. Ipswich Town

Ipswich are predicted to head straight back to the Premier League with current odds to win the league at 4/1 | Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Pompey's fiercest rivals are predicted to join Ipswich in immediate promotion, with odds of 5/1

3. 2. Southampton

Pompey's fiercest rivals are predicted to join Ipswich in immediate promotion, with odds of 5/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Blades have odds of 15/2 at winning the league, currently putting them in the play-off spots

4. 3. Sheffield United

The Blades have odds of 15/2 at winning the league, currently putting them in the play-off spots | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipPortsmouthSheffield UnitedQPRPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice