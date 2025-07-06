Pompey’s 2025/26 season has now begun after the squad landed in Bratislava yesterday ahead of a week long training camp.

John Mousinho’s side have welcomed back into the fold stars such as Ibane Bowat and Paddy Lane, with Lane having missed half of the 2024/25 campaign and the 22-year-old full-back Bowat missing the entirety of last season through injury.

The Blues finished last season 16th in the league with Colby Bishop top scoring with 11 goals to his name. However, Mousinho will be hoping this can be improved upon as they solidify their position in EFL’s second-tier of football.

Here are the latest odds of who is set to be crowned the Championship victors, according to SkyBet...

Championship odds Where Pompey are expected to finish in the Championship, along with their rivals QPR, Sheffield United and Southampton

1. Ipswich Town Ipswich are predicted to head straight back to the Premier League with current odds to win the league at 4/1

2. Southampton Pompey's fiercest rivals are predicted to join Ipswich in immediate promotion, with odds of 5/1