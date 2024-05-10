Pompey’s fans have undoubtedly been a huge key to their League One triumphs this season with Fratton Park welcoming nearly 19,000 spectators on average every week.
Come rain, shine, win or loss, the Blues supporters would be out in full force cheering on the likes of Marlon Park, Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop as they achieved a place in next year’s Championship league for the first time since 2010/11.
While the Fratton Park board will now look at how they can strengthen the squad, John Mousinho will also be relying upon the continued support of the faithful Fratton Park attendees as they jump up a level next season.
Following the conclusion of the victorious 2023/24 season, here are The News’s top pictures of fans at Fratton Park this campaign...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.