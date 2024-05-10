Pompey’s fans have undoubtedly been a huge key to their League One triumphs this season with Fratton Park welcoming nearly 19,000 spectators on average every week.

Come rain, shine, win or loss, the Blues supporters would be out in full force cheering on the likes of Marlon Park, Kusini Yengi and Colby Bishop as they achieved a place in next year’s Championship league for the first time since 2010/11.

While the Fratton Park board will now look at how they can strengthen the squad, John Mousinho will also be relying upon the continued support of the faithful Fratton Park attendees as they jump up a level next season.

Following the conclusion of the victorious 2023/24 season, here are The News’s top pictures of fans at Fratton Park this campaign...

1 . Pompey vs Bristol Rovers 6 August 2023: Pompey fans out in full force for the first game of the 2023/24 season. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Pompey vs Bristol Rovers 6 August 2023: 17,174 Pompey fans braved the unseasonal conditions to watch the Blues draw 1-1. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Pompey vs Bristol Rovers 6 August 2023: Fans in full voice as the League One season kicked off Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales