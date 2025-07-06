Pompey's 2025-26 training camp commences as injured stars spotted back in action

Ibane Bowat and Jordan Williams spotted in action as Pompey land in Slovakia

It may have been only two months since Pompey were last in competitive action but Blues fans will have been delighted to see their beloved players touch down in Bratislava yesterday ahead of a week-long training camp.

The club took to their X account yesterday to post of the squad’s arrival and it would appear they left no time to waste, getting straight to work with a bike ride before their first training session this morning.

Regan Poole was the first to greet the camera, commenting on the early start of the trip, as the Blues’ stars left the South Coast in time to make their 09:05 plane from Heathrow to Vienna, before driving down to Bratislava.

Paddy Lane has been out of action since January through injury | Getty Images

Hot off the tarmac and the squad were already warming up with a bike ride yesterday, easing them back into action. Connor Ogilvie, Jordan Archer, Ben Killip and Ibane Bowat were all pictured setting off from the hotel on their bikes as they explored their new home for the week, before a smiling Josh Murphy greeted fans this morning to let those of us back home know the squad were jumping straight into their first session.

Not only will fans be delighted to see the week-long camp signal the start of the 2025/26 campaign, but videos from the sessions have revealed that several previously injured players are getting back into the mix.

Fans will be well aware that 22-year-old Bowat is yet to make his Pompey debut after rupturing the petalla tendon in his right knee in training shortly after signing with the club. However, the centre-back was captured striding onto the training pitch, offering a glimmer of hope that it won’t be long before the ex-Fulham man dons the Blues match shirt for the first time.

The former Scottish U21s star was also joined on the training pitch by Paddy Lane, Zak Swanson, Jacob Farrell and Jordan Williams, all of whom have endured stints on the sidelines through injury.

With regards to Williams’ ongoing injury concerns, Pompey boss John Mousinho recently confirmed that he believes the full-back is now ‘in a good place’ after making only 22 appearances last season. The ex-Barnsley man suffered a difficult first season at Fratton Park, as he spent four separate spells out of action through injury, but now it appears the defender has overcome his latest hamstring issues, joining his fellow south coast teammates on the field in Slovakia.

Similarly, the quick snapshots of both Lane and Farrell kitted up will bring huge amounts of joy to the Pompey fanbase with both having been out of action for several months.

The much-beloved Lane was ruled out for the second half of Pompey’s 2024/25 campaign after sustaining a knee injury in January while Farrell made only one appearance for the Blues last season before joining Lane in the medical room with a knee injury too.

With nine days to go until Pompey’s first pre-season warm-up clash against Woking, Blues fans will delight in seeing so many of the squad in the club’s footage and Bratislava is set to provide the perfect opportunity for the club’s new signing of Adrian Segecic to find his feet within the squad.