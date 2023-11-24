After all the frustration for the Crewe Alexandra signing, a return could be in sight early next month.

Tom Lowery has been set a target date for Pompey return as he stepped up his injury fightback.

And Blues boss John Mousinho has lauded the midfielder’s potential impact to his ranks, as he aims to put his fitness woes to bed.

Lowery has boosted the Blues with a return to training, as he links up with his team-mates outside at their Hilsea base.

It means a return to first-team football could be in sight for the 25-year-old after 17 weeks on the sidelines, following knee surgery after damaging his meniscus against Bristol Rovers.

And Mousinho believes the Bristol Street Motors Trophy second round tie, due to be played the week commencing December 4, could see Lowery back in action.

‘I think so (The Bristol Street Motors Trophy second round is his target).

‘He’s not in full training yet, he’s dipping in and out of sessions. He probably did about 75 per cent of the last two sessions and will get fully involved in Friday, because that’s a lot lighter.

‘Next week we’ll take a view on that, too, because we don’t have a huge amount to do with the two away games. That always means less mid-week training.

‘So after that we’ll try to build him into that EFL Trophy game, especially as we have a home game. That will be the perfect opportunity for him to get some minutes.'

Lowery’s time at Pompey has been hindered by issues, after he played an important role in their impressive start to last term under Danny Cowley.

He returned in March after one appearance in approaching six months, but then finished the season strongly under Mousinho before the opening-day setback against Bristol Rovers.

He added: 'He's an excellent player and we know everything we need to know about Tom.

‘The impact he had at the start of last season and how he was missed when he was out, was clear for everyone to see.

‘He came back into the fold at the end of last season and played really, really well. He missed very few games after I was in charge and got selected for the first game of the season.