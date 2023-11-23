FA confirm investigation into alleged transfer rule breach over Portsmouth signing Jermain Defoe from Tottenham Hotspur
FA set to look at new evidence an unlicensed agent was used as the Tottenham Hotspur striker moved to Fratton Park in 2008.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The FA are to review allegations of their rule breaches over the deal which saw Pompey sign Jermain Defoe.
Football’s governing body is set to look at new evidence an unlicensed agent was used, as the Tottenham Hotspur striker moved to Fratton Park in a £7.5m deal in 2008.
And an inquiry is set to stretch to assessing new information revealed in a report by The Times and interviewing former FA staff.
No action was taken at the time of the transfer, but the FA indicated it was ‘unclear’ how much information was shared with them.
That relates to an independent arbitration panel concluding Mitchell Thomas, the unlicensed agent in question, was a central figure in the deal.
The panel concluded former Pompey boss, Harry Redknapp, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and Redknapp himself dealt with Thomas in the January transfer window move.
An FA statement said: ‘We are looking at the case, and as part of that we will be reviewing the arbitration panel award.’
Breaches over FA agent rules have previously led to points deductions, with Luton Town docked 10 points in 2008 for irregularities.
Former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino was banned and fined over the deal which took Ross McCormack to Elland Road from Fulham in 2014.
Former Pompey chief executive David Lampitt was head of financial regulation at the FA in the period when the Defoe transfer took place.
Lampitt was in that position until 2010 when he arrived at Fratton Park, where he spent just under two years as CEO.
Pompey boss John Mousinho last night stated he was confident the club would not face any recriminations over the developments.
The Blues have indicated the transfer took place under previous ownership, with no one currently at the club having knowledge of what unfolded.
A Pompey spokesperson said: ‘The signing of Jermain Defoe in 2008 occurred under a previous ownership and those involved in the transfer of the player’s registration from Tottenham Hotspur are no longer at the club, having left many years ago.
‘The current board and ownership acquired the club in 2017 from the Pompey Supporters’ Trust and club presidents, who themselves formally acquired the club in 2013.
‘The board and the new executive therefore have no knowledge of any negotiations that led to Portsmouth Football Club’s registration of Jermain Defoe in 2008.’