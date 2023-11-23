FA set to look at new evidence an unlicensed agent was used as the Tottenham Hotspur striker moved to Fratton Park in 2008.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The FA are to review allegations of their rule breaches over the deal which saw Pompey sign Jermain Defoe.

Football’s governing body is set to look at new evidence an unlicensed agent was used, as the Tottenham Hotspur striker moved to Fratton Park in a £7.5m deal in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And an inquiry is set to stretch to assessing new information revealed in a report by The Times and interviewing former FA staff.

No action was taken at the time of the transfer, but the FA indicated it was ‘unclear’ how much information was shared with them.

That relates to an independent arbitration panel concluding Mitchell Thomas, the unlicensed agent in question, was a central figure in the deal.

The panel concluded former Pompey boss, Harry Redknapp, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and Redknapp himself dealt with Thomas in the January transfer window move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An FA statement said: ‘We are looking at the case, and as part of that we will be reviewing the arbitration panel award.’

Breaches over FA agent rules have previously led to points deductions, with Luton Town docked 10 points in 2008 for irregularities.

Former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino was banned and fined over the deal which took Ross McCormack to Elland Road from Fulham in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Pompey chief executive David Lampitt was head of financial regulation at the FA in the period when the Defoe transfer took place.

Lampitt was in that position until 2010 when he arrived at Fratton Park, where he spent just under two years as CEO.

The Blues have indicated the transfer took place under previous ownership, with no one currently at the club having knowledge of what unfolded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Pompey spokesperson said: ‘The signing of Jermain Defoe in 2008 occurred under a previous ownership and those involved in the transfer of the player’s registration from Tottenham Hotspur are no longer at the club, having left many years ago.

‘The current board and ownership acquired the club in 2017 from the Pompey Supporters’ Trust and club presidents, who themselves formally acquired the club in 2013.