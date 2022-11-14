LATEST: Portsmouth boss delivers injury update over winger after suffering ankle ligament damage

Ronan Curtis

The Pompey boss believes the Republic of Ireland international’s strength of character is a key factor in ensuring he will soon be back in first-team contention.

Curtis missed the long trek to Morecambe on Saturday, after suffering ankle ligament damage in the FA Cup win over Hereford.

The 26-year-old rolled his ankle in nasty fashion, following a tackle by Jack Evans in the 21st minute in his side’s 31 success.

Curtis somehow continued until the 61st minute, before being replaced by Joe Pigott at Edgar Street.

Cowley knows the injury was quite a bad one, judging by the manner in which weight was on the ankle as it twisted.

But Curtis has shown in his Pompey career he will fight on and play after suffering from injuries.

That kind of attitude convinces Cowley it will not be too long before the former Derry City man is back in contention.

He said: ‘Ronan’s got a nasty ankle injury.

‘People would’ve seen it who were at the game or watched the game.

‘It went right underneath and he put all of his body weight through it.

‘That stretched the outside of the ankle ligaments.

