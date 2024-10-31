2 . Jacob Farrell - Knee

John Mousinho said: ‘He is also about four weeks away. That area of the pitch has been difficult because of not having too many players available. ‘Get Jacob back and all of a sudden it frees us up on that side of the pitch, it allows us to rotate them or you could even move Connor Ogilvie inside, but we haven't had that luxury. ‘Jacob is still in that period of rest, so he hasn’t been out on the grass yet. Once he’s out on the grass then he’s probably going to be a couple of weeks away, but we haven’t got him out there yet. ‘We just need that MCL to settle down because we don’t want anything to reoccur as it’s the second time this season.’ Photo: Jason Brown