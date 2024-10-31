At the start of this week, John Mousinho had eight players ruled out – Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell, Zak Swanson, Jordan Williams, Paddy Lane, Will Norris, Nicolas Schmid and Colby Bishop.
Here John Mousinho provides an update on each of their progress of Saturday’s trip to Hull...
1. Conor Shaughnessy
Conor Shaughnessy hasn't played for Pompey since August 17 against Luton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. Jacob Farrell - Knee
John Mousinho said: ‘He is also about four weeks away. That area of the pitch has been difficult because of not having too many players available. ‘Get Jacob back and all of a sudden it frees us up on that side of the pitch, it allows us to rotate them or you could even move Connor Ogilvie inside, but we haven't had that luxury. ‘Jacob is still in that period of rest, so he hasn’t been out on the grass yet. Once he’s out on the grass then he’s probably going to be a couple of weeks away, but we haven’t got him out there yet. ‘We just need that MCL to settle down because we don’t want anything to reoccur as it’s the second time this season.’ Photo: Jason Brown
3. Zak Swanson
John Mousinho said: ‘Zak is possibly back for Preston, if not then we’ll give him two weeks and he can return after the international break.’ Photo: Jason Brown
4. Jordan Williams - Hip
John Mousinho said: ‘Jordan probably won’t be available for Hull. 'We might try to get him out on the grass on Friday, but the likelihood is it will be more realistic for Plymouth or Preston.' Photo: Jason Brown