News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Latest: Portsmouth boss delivers update on pursuit of Chelsea man - and when next summer signing will arrive

Pompey are still waiting to hear whether they have succeeded in their Tino Anjorin pursuit.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 6th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read

But according to John Mousinho, a Plan B is ready to be implemented to recruit an alternative at the start of this week.

The Blues boss last spoke to The News about interest in Chelsea’s attacking midfielder on Wednesday, remaining hopeful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, he has since heard nothing, raising concerns Anjorin may instead be on his way to Dutch side FC Volendam.

Most Popular

Other options still exist, though, with Pompey seeking to swiftly tie up whichever number 10 candidate comes to fore ahead of next weekend’s League One trip to Leyton Orient.

He told The News: ‘In terms of what we have been doing as a coaching staff, it hasn’t been our main focus over the past couple of days (before Bristol Rovers) and we will see where we are at.

‘We were hoping for whoever it is to be signed before the weekend, but definitely early next week for something to be announced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Don’t hold us to that, but we are working hard. We’re confident we’ll have someone through the door.

Pompey are still awaiting an answer on Tino Anjorin. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.Pompey are still awaiting an answer on Tino Anjorin. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.
Pompey are still awaiting an answer on Tino Anjorin. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

‘We’ve heard nothing more on Tino at the moment, it’s the same as when we spoke on Wednesday.

‘We are still seeing how that develops with Tino and Chelsea, but have heard nothing else.

‘There are other irons in the fire, which is where we’ve been with all the signings, it shows good sense to make sure we have plenty of options.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mousinho admits the new arrival is also expected to be a loan deal.

Norwich’s Abu Kamara is the only loanee currently on their books, with a focus on recruiting permanent players this summer.

Mousinho added: ‘He will most likely be on loan.

‘That’s purely because the players targeted at the top of the list all turn out to be loans.’

Related topics:John MousinhoPompeyPortsmouthChelsea