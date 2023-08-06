But according to John Mousinho, a Plan B is ready to be implemented to recruit an alternative at the start of this week.

The Blues boss last spoke to The News about interest in Chelsea’s attacking midfielder on Wednesday, remaining hopeful.

However, he has since heard nothing, raising concerns Anjorin may instead be on his way to Dutch side FC Volendam.

Other options still exist, though, with Pompey seeking to swiftly tie up whichever number 10 candidate comes to fore ahead of next weekend’s League One trip to Leyton Orient.

He told The News: ‘In terms of what we have been doing as a coaching staff, it hasn’t been our main focus over the past couple of days (before Bristol Rovers) and we will see where we are at.

‘We were hoping for whoever it is to be signed before the weekend, but definitely early next week for something to be announced.

‘Don’t hold us to that, but we are working hard. We’re confident we’ll have someone through the door.

Pompey are still awaiting an answer on Tino Anjorin. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

‘We’ve heard nothing more on Tino at the moment, it’s the same as when we spoke on Wednesday.

‘We are still seeing how that develops with Tino and Chelsea, but have heard nothing else.

‘There are other irons in the fire, which is where we’ve been with all the signings, it shows good sense to make sure we have plenty of options.’

Mousinho admits the new arrival is also expected to be a loan deal.

Norwich’s Abu Kamara is the only loanee currently on their books, with a focus on recruiting permanent players this summer.

Mousinho added: ‘He will most likely be on loan.