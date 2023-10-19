Latest: Portsmouth boss details exciting plan to return to foreign markets to bolster squad - and where search will go

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And the boss feels the Australian A-League could be a fertile feeding ground for talent, after the early promise shown by Kusini Yengi.

Mousinho also indicated he believes the leagues around the British Isles can present further recruitment opportunities moving forward.

That’s after spending around £90,000 to bring in promising midfielder Terry Devlin from Northern Ireland outfit last summer.

Around £80,000 was shelled out to land Yengi from Western Sydney Wanderers, with the hitman returning five goals in just 151 minutes of football since arriving in England.

Mousinho confirmed the plan will be for Pompey’s recruitment department to continue exploring avenues off the beaten track for promising talent.

When asked if international leagues are a market the Blues want to look at, he said: ‘They definitely are.

‘It’s obviously more difficult to scout given the resources of the football club. We are well resourced as a recruitment department, but we’re not a Premier League outfit where they have a number of scouts in European countries, Australia, the United States and all of that.

Aussie striker Kusini Yengi has been an early hit since arriving from the A-League - one of the international markets Pompey want to recruit from moving forward. Pic: Jason Brown.

‘If we look at the piece of work we did in Australia, it was done over video and then the links we have over there. We didn’t get to go out and see players, that was just because of games and availability. Not because we couldn’t do it.

‘It’s definitely an interesting one for us and there’s a lot of good value to be had in places like the A League and certain leagues in Europe.

‘Like we’ve seen over the past quite a few years and in my time as a player and coach Scotland, Northern Ireland, Ireland and Wales have quite a few players worth taking.’

Pompey took the decision to sign Yengi this summer based off the bank of analysis work they did on the 24-year-old, rather than watching him live in Australia.

That is maybe not the outlandish notion it once was with advances in technology, but Mousinho underlined that approach remains the exception rather than the rule for the Blues.

He said: ‘We always want to watch players live. The only one we didn’t out of the 14 was Kusini, all the others we did or had watched live. So he was the outlier in that and the exception to the rule.