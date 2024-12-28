Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho revealed Matt Ritchie will not be adding his name to Pompey’s injured list.

Ritchie was withdrawn after the break at Vicarage Road in the wake of picking up a dead leg, following a late challenge from Kwadwo Baah.

That was a concern with games coming thick and fast with Bristol City up next tomorrow, before Swansea arrive at PO4 on New Year’s Day.

Mousinho provided positive news over Ritchie being ready to take on the Robins, however.

‘It’s my job to protect him. If we need him at full capacity, he has to be at full capacity and working in every moment as he should.

‘I looked at it and just thought he was struggling about the pitch. He was never going to give up and let the team down, but I just felt it was a better option to have fresh legs on.’