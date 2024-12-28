LATEST: Portsmouth boss details extent of Matt Ritchie’s injury ahead of Bristol City and Swansea City
And the Blues boss expects the winger to be in contention for Bristol City, after being forced off at Watford on Boxing Day.
Ritchie was withdrawn after the break at Vicarage Road in the wake of picking up a dead leg, following a late challenge from Kwadwo Baah.
The 35-year-old continued before Mousinho made the call to take him out of the action, as the former Newcastle man looked to be labouring.
That was a concern with games coming thick and fast with Bristol City up next tomorrow, before Swansea arrive at PO4 on New Year’s Day.
Mousinho provided positive news over Ritchie being ready to take on the Robins, however.
‘He was forced off injured because of the challenge but it should settle down and he should be available for Bristol City. It’s not too bad.
‘It’s my job to protect him. If we need him at full capacity, he has to be at full capacity and working in every moment as he should.
‘I looked at it and just thought he was struggling about the pitch. He was never going to give up and let the team down, but I just felt it was a better option to have fresh legs on.’
