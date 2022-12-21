Joe Rafferty's injury has been a blow to Pompey this season in the right-back department.

The News understands the Pompey boss will make a new player who can operate on the right of a back four one of his transfer priorities next month.

It comes with the position becoming a problem area for Cowley this term as the season has worn on, prompting a move to a back three.

Joe Rafferty was recruited in that area in July after leaving Preston, and made a strong impression amid eight appearances at the start of the season as his side started impressively.

The Scouser’s progress stalled, however, when he picked up a stomach injury in September which has seen him sidelined since.

Cowley is quietly hopeful of Rafferty coming back into the equation in the new year and giving a boost to his squad.

Naturally, however, there will be a question mark over the level the former Liverpool trainee can return at with the season at a critical point.

Any recurrence of the problem is another issue to be considered, with Cowley’s squad planning needing to consider every eventuality.

Zak Swanson has made a positive impact in Rafferty’s absence, delivering 16 appearances and two goals.

The former Arsenal man was seen as a player for the future when he became one of the first signings of the closed season, however, with a loan move to aid his development weighed up.

Elsewhere, Kieron Freeman is firmly out of favour, with League Two Mansfield considering a January move for the 30-year-old.

Freeman has made just six appearances this term, with one League appearance off the bench. The former Derby man has not been involved in the past four squads, after picking up a calf injury in the Papa John’s Trophy success at Ipswich last month.

