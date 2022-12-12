BREAKING: League Two promotion chasers prepare January raid for Portsmouth defender eyed by Hull City, Swindon Town and Leyton Orient last summer.
League Two promotion chasers Mansfield Town are preparing a January raid for Kieron Freeman.
The News understands Nigel Clough is lining up another move for the Pompey defender after being interested in Freeman last summer.
The likes of Hull City, Swindon Town and Leyton Orient have all been linked with the 30-year-old, who looked set to depart in the last window.
No deal was finalised for the former Nottingham Forest trainee, however, who now has six months remaining on his existing deal.
Freeman has been limited to just three starts amid six Pompey outings this season, with just seven minutes off the bench in the league to date.
A move to the East Midlands would appeal to the versatile operator, with Freeman hailing from the area.
The former Sheffield United man started his career with Forest, where he had a loan spell with Mansfield in the 2014-15 season making 11 appearances.
Freeman is well acquainted with Clough, who has already signed him permanently on two occasions in his management career.
The Stags boss bought Freeman on a two-year deal while Derby manager in 2012, and did likewise at Sheffield United on a two-and-a-half year agreement in 2015 after a previous loan spell at Bramall Lane.
Now it appears the pair could be set to link up again, with Mansfield pushing for promotion to League One.
Clough’s side are currently sat fifth in the table - five points off the third and final automatic slot to go up to League One.
A departure for Freeman in January would also generate a fee for Pompey, with Cowley looking to work as much flexibility into his transfer kitty as possible.