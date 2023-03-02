Blues boss John Mousinho believes the decision over bringing in the Luton Town man permanently will rest with the 28-year-old.

Macey has made a strong impression after arriving on loan in January, picking up four clean sheets from seven appearances.

The former Arsenal, Plymouth and Hibs talent has a contract which runs until the summer of 2024, meaning a fee will be required to secure his services.

Matt Macey.

Mousinho can see a path to that happening - if Macey wants to make Fratton Park his football home for the long term.

He said: ‘Matt can absolutely be part of the future here.

‘We’ve had the conversation, not necessarily with him but Joe (Prodomo) and Rich (Hughes) about what we’re looking to with goalkeepers next season.

‘It will probably be more up to Matt than us, in terms of what his situation is and what he can do there.

‘But the very simple answer is he can be a big part of the future here.

‘We like to feed back to the players and what we do know with Matt is that if he can make somewhere his home, he can knuckle down and start clocking up those appearances he maybe hasn’t had in his career over the past 10 years.

‘That would be terrific to set him that challenge and then, with all the positives in his game, we’d look for him to improve.

‘That’s the brilliant thing, we don’t want players coming down or at the peak of their players.

‘We want players with a huge amount of improvement in them, like Matt.

Mousinho has been impressed with how Macey has adjusted to coming into a new club and quickly establishing himself at Pompey.

And the Blues detailed how the keeper has all the assets he wants of his man between the sticks.

He said: ‘Matt’s great and fitted in really well so far.

‘I’d say he’s one of the leaders in the dressing room.

‘He’s come in and shown those qualities, which was one of the things he was keen on coming into a dressing room at his age.

‘He’s not held back because he’s loan player coming into the group, he’s come in and imposed himself. That’s what we need from players - we need people to come in and lead.

‘He makes good saves and he makes difficult saves look easy.

I think that is the first priority.

‘Does he command the box and his back four? Absolutely, and he has a big presence in the goal.

‘Then can he kick and can he play? He can definitely do both of those.

‘We’ve seen the length of some his kicks that he can really boot the ball, and he can pick people out.

‘Matt makes good decisions. Sometimes when the ball comes back to him it’s first time and it’s safe, others he will put his foot on the ball and dictate the tempo.