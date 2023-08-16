LATEST: Portsmouth boss outlines transfer plan after midfielder's hit with lengthy injury

And that means considering both loan and permanent additions before the end of the transfer window, with Lowery facing a lengthy stint out.

Pompey are braced for the 25-year-old to be sidelined for up to five months, meaning Mousinho’s side are going to be a significant body light in the key attacking midfield position over the first half of the campaign.

The Lowery injury came as Pompey announced the arrival of Australian Alex Robertson on loan for the season from Manchester City.

Mousinho noted the irony of announcing Pompey were going to dial down their recruitment after bringing in 13 summer additions - only to then be hit by news ot Lowery’s injury.

It means the dynamic changes for them over the final couple of weeks of the transfer window.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho has outlined the transfer plan to deal with Tom Lowery's abence.

Mousinho said: ‘We’ve been proactive in terms of what that looks like (reacting to Lowery’s injury).

‘It was quite a funny one for us because by the time we got Tom’s news we’d just signed Alex.

‘We had our feet up on the table monitoring everything like we said we would do for the final week and then four hours later there’s a change.’

Pompey will now weigh up the markets for both loan and permanent additions when it comes to dealing with being without Lowery.

He is not yet prepared to be definitive about whether the Blues will return to the transfer market after such a hectic summer of activity.

That is something he anticipates will be decided in talks with sporting director Rich Hughes and the recruitment team in the coming days.

Mousinho added: ‘We’re thankfully very proactive in the recruitment department. There’s a lot of options.

‘I’m not talking about options to bring in, but there’s options whether we do something or we don’t. There’s loans, permanents and all those sorts of things.