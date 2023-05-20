But the Blues boss has still to receive any firm contact over outfits looking to sign his players, with the summer window opening next month.

Prized asset Colby Bishop has been linked with a move to the Championship, with Ipswich and Blackburn among those mentioned.

And Joe Morell has been touted with a departure, with clubs at home and on the continent said to be keen.

Sporting director Rich Hughes has spoken of clubs potentially wanting Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett, who will be allowed to leave this summer.

But Mousinho confirmed there’s been nothing forthcoming from other clubs for his contracted players, with sides looking at those Pompey are releasing.

He said: ‘In terms of calls, I’ve fielded a lot of calls with the released list because they are the ones where fellow managers want to pick up the phone, get a quick reference and ask things like: “do they suit the system?”.

‘Players in contract though I’ve not fielded any calls about so far, I think that is a real positive.

Colby Bishop, left, and Joe Morrell have been linked with Pompey exits.

‘I’m sure there will be some interest as the summer goes on, but at the moment it’s the released players people are looking at.

‘Those are the attainable ones where people will look and see they are on frees.’

Mousinho feels it’s inevitable the focus will be on those who are out of contract at this point with the deadline for EFL retained lists to be submitted today.

He feels that will present opportunities for Pompey, as well as those looking to take the players his side released.

Mousinho added: ‘They (free agents) are now available for people to talk to. That’s formed the majority of the work we’ve carried out over the past couple of weeks.

‘We had a pretty good ideal who would be on the released list for other clubs, and there hasn’t been a huge amount of surprises. So that’s where we’ve focussed on over the past couple of weeks.

‘There always is (value). There is no fee involved and no other club involved. So when you are talking about not having the other club and transfer fee to think about it makes things slightly simpler.