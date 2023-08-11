Latest: Portsmouth boss reveals budget picture and chances of further transfer business

Mousinho has declared himself content with his squad, after Alex Robertson arrived as the 13th arrival of the summer window.

But a mix of the flexibility of Pompey’s owners and a little space in the kitty means the doors ajar for another arrival.

Mousinho said: ‘I think there are two things to look at.

‘The way the owners have been with us, and certainly with me since I arrived in January with Paddy Lane the perfect example who we spent a significant fee on, if we make a compelling enough case to get someone they will be willing to back us.

‘They have gone above and beyond in this transfer window with players on fee, frees and loans. I think we’re in a really strong position with what we might be able to do going forward.’

Pompey boss John Mousinho has given a playing budget and transfer update Pic: Sarah Standing

With the Premier League season following the EFL campaign starting last weekend, the next couple of weeks are likely to see players gain a current picture of where they stand in their teams’ plans.

That means those out of favour potentially looking to move on - with Pompey keeping an eye on developments.

‘There will be opportunities which will pop up everywhere with the schedule we face. A lot can change very quickly.

‘It’s always interesting to look at and earmark (who’s not playing). The players who’ve not got a huge amount of minutes by the back end of August is always a good one to look at.