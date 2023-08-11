News you can trust since 1877
Latest: Portsmouth boss reveals budget picture and chances of further transfer business

John Mousinho revealed there’s space in Pompey’s playing budget for more transfer business to take place this month.
By Jordan Cross
Published 11th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read

And the Blues will be scouring the market for any opportunities which present themselves between now and September 1.

Mousinho has declared himself content with his squad, after Alex Robertson arrived as the 13th arrival of the summer window.

But a mix of the flexibility of Pompey’s owners and a little space in the kitty means the doors ajar for another arrival.

Mousinho said: ‘I think there are two things to look at.

‘There’s a little bit in the existing budget, but that’s been increased from last year already.

‘The way the owners have been with us, and certainly with me since I arrived in January with Paddy Lane the perfect example who we spent a significant fee on, if we make a compelling enough case to get someone they will be willing to back us.

‘They have gone above and beyond in this transfer window with players on fee, frees and loans. I think we’re in a really strong position with what we might be able to do going forward.’

Pompey boss John Mousinho has given a playing budget and transfer update Pic: Sarah StandingPompey boss John Mousinho has given a playing budget and transfer update Pic: Sarah Standing
With the Premier League season following the EFL campaign starting last weekend, the next couple of weeks are likely to see players gain a current picture of where they stand in their teams’ plans.

That means those out of favour potentially looking to move on - with Pompey keeping an eye on developments.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s very fluid. Between now and the end of the window there will be a huge amount of change.

‘There will be opportunities which will pop up everywhere with the schedule we face. A lot can change very quickly.

‘It’s always interesting to look at and earmark (who’s not playing). The players who’ve not got a huge amount of minutes by the back end of August is always a good one to look at.

‘It could be injuries, whether they are out of favour or whether they are available. It’s one to keep an eye on.’

