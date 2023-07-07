LATEST: Portsmouth boss reveals how things now stand over splashing cash with more transfer business on horizon

And the Blues boss remains upbeat about the club’s playing budget being stretched further - if the chance presents itself to land a late-window gem.

It’s been a hectic summer of transfer business, with nine players already through the door as a result of months of diligent recruitment planning.

Pompey remain in the market for an attacking midfielder while a central defender is still required, before the close of the window on September 1.

An additional winger is a possibility along with a back-up keeper, if the club’s promising prospects in that department are sent out on loan.

Some talk has circulated about the well drying up when it comes to paying fees this summer, but Mousinho doesn’t see that as the case.

He said: ‘I think there’s a small bit of work still to do, but the majority of players we wanted are now through the door.

‘Rich (Hughes) alluded to it in the press the other day, that there is still a couple of spots still available..

Pompey boss John Mousinho

‘We’re still working hard on that, so when we get back into the UK will knuckle down on that and see where we are.

‘There’s still some leeway and the owners have been fantastic with that through pre-season.

‘That we’ve seen with the number of signings, the calibre of signings and also signings which have also been fees as well.

‘We’ve certainly got scope for that and have been managing that really wisely. It’s gone really well so far.’

In a summer where Pompey’s playing budget has increased, fees have been paid to secure four signings to date.

Even if the agreed spending limits have been reached before the close of the window, Mousinho feels the club’s owners will be prepared to go beyond that level if a promising opportunity presents itself.

He added: ‘All indications so far from what I’ve experienced in January and this summer, they all lead to the fact the owners are excited about the future.

‘They want to back their football club and have put a lot of money into it.