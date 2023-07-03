It’s been a frenetic summer of transfer business for Pompey.
There’s never been another window quite like this one in terms of the Blues moving quickly to complete their business - with NINE players already in the building.
But what do fans actually know of the new arrivals? We’ve done our homework to give a breakdown of what the signings bring to the table – and where they realistically fit into John Mousinho’s plans.
1. Pompey signings under the miscroscope
New recruits (L-R): Anthony Scully, Kusini Yengi, Gavin Whyte and Terry Devlin. Photo: The News
2. Will Norris
The arrival from Burnley is a certain starter next term, with John Mousinho making no bones about the fact the 29-year-old will be first choice. The former Peterborough loanee joining ends the interest in Matt Macey, with an understudy set to come as and when Toby Steward and Josh Oluwayemi go out on loan. Expect a calm influence who will be at ease playing out from the back. Photo: Portsmouth FC
3. Conor Shaughnessy
A player who will bring in versatility, as the 27-year-old arrives from Burton Albion. The 6ft 2in man has a good mix of attributes for the central defensive position he’s primarily here for. The Irishman can operate anywhere along the back line, however, and even as a defensive midfielder. Will likely start behind Sean Raggett in the pecking order, but gives the option of going to a back three, too. Photo: Portsmouth FC
4. Christian Saydee
No doubt the Bournemouth arrival will offer a physical presence and a focal point to Pompey’s front line - also no doubt he’ll be backup to Colby Bishop who starts as the main man up front. A real handful with his back to goal, but work to do running in behind the back line, aerially and with his fitness. Gives the option of going to a two-man strike force, of course. Photo: Portsmouth FC