2 . Will Norris

The arrival from Burnley is a certain starter next term, with John Mousinho making no bones about the fact the 29-year-old will be first choice. The former Peterborough loanee joining ends the interest in Matt Macey, with an understudy set to come as and when Toby Steward and Josh Oluwayemi go out on loan. Expect a calm influence who will be at ease playing out from the back. Photo: Portsmouth FC