News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84

LATEST: Portsmouth boss reveals latest on pursuit of £200,000-rated midfielder as transfer hunt continues

Pompey remain interested in landing midfielder Tommy Leigh.
By Jordan Cross
Published 20th Jun 2023, 07:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 07:19 BST

And the Blues admitted the Accrington man could yet be the final piece in their midfield puzzle, as their transfer hunt rolls on this summer

But Mousinho acknowledged the path to securing a deal for the £200,000-rated talent will not necessarily be simple.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pompey’s interest in the former academy talent has remained, since The News outlined they had made in-roads over a potential switch to Fratton park at the start of last month.

Most Popular

The question was whether they felt the 23-year-old represented value at the price put on him by the side relegated to League Two.

In terms of profile, Leigh does fit the bill for the type of player Pompey are looking for at the front of the midfield. He highlighted that in a season where he bagged 12 goals for John Coleman’s side, despite their struggles.

Mousinho explained Leigh is certainly a player still on Pompey’s radar, as they look to take their next steps after a rapid start to the transfer window with five signings already over the line.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: ‘It’s certainly not ruled out, but he is a player owned by Accrington.

Tommy Leigh.Tommy Leigh.
Tommy Leigh.

‘It’s one we’re still looking at, but we wanted to prioritise other positions first before we moved on to that.

‘Certainly the conversation around that final piece in the puzzle in midfield, that eight/10 position, Tommy is in that conversation.

‘We’ve made no bones about him, we like him and everyone here likes him, but being an Accrington player it’s not as straightforward as some of the other transactions.’

Read More
Latest: Big injury boost for Portsmouth winger as talks over future of Cardiff C...
Related topics:AccringtonBluesPortsmouthLeague TwoFratton Park