News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Latest: Portsmouth boss reveals latest over Colby Bishop future amid talk of Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers interest

Pompey have not received any interest in prized asset Colby Bishop as the window nears its conclusion.
By Jordan Cross
Published 17th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 17:13 BST

And Blues boss John Mousinho doesn’t anticipate a scenario unfolding where the striker moves on this month, as he remains settled at Fratton Park.

Bishop has been linked with a departure this summer, after a goal-laden maiden campaign with Pompey which returned 24 strikes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Championship pair Ipswich and Blackburn are among those who’ve been linked with the 26-year-old, who arrived from Accrington for £500,000 last summer.

Most Popular

Mousinho has been delighted with Bishop’s all-round contribution in addition to two league goals, as he starts his second campaign at PO4.

And he only sees that situation developing in a Pompey shirt as the season progresses.

Mousinho said: ‘No there’s nothing (interest in Bishop) - which is great news for us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘From our perspective we’ve got Colby here on a long-term contract and in my eyes is playing some spectacular football.

There's been no interest registered in Pompey striker Colby Bishop - who has been linked with Ipswich and Blackburn.There's been no interest registered in Pompey striker Colby Bishop - who has been linked with Ipswich and Blackburn.
There's been no interest registered in Pompey striker Colby Bishop - who has been linked with Ipswich and Blackburn.

‘Maybe you wouldn’t describe Colby as a spectacular player, but it is spectacular in my eyes in terms of what he does for us.

‘The work-rate he puts in, the way he leads the line and puts chances away when he gets them. He’s a real leader in every sense of the word.

‘The situation with Colby is, I think, he’s incredibly happy in terms of the football he’s playing and he’s had an incredibly successful 12 or 13 months here - so long may that continue.’

Related topics:John MousinhoIpswich TownBlackburn RoversPortsmouthBluesFratton Park