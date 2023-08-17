Latest: Portsmouth boss reveals latest over Colby Bishop future amid talk of Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers interest

And Blues boss John Mousinho doesn’t anticipate a scenario unfolding where the striker moves on this month, as he remains settled at Fratton Park.

Bishop has been linked with a departure this summer, after a goal-laden maiden campaign with Pompey which returned 24 strikes.

Mousinho has been delighted with Bishop’s all-round contribution in addition to two league goals, as he starts his second campaign at PO4.

And he only sees that situation developing in a Pompey shirt as the season progresses.

Mousinho said: ‘No there’s nothing (interest in Bishop) - which is great news for us.

‘From our perspective we’ve got Colby here on a long-term contract and in my eyes is playing some spectacular football.

‘The work-rate he puts in, the way he leads the line and puts chances away when he gets them. He’s a real leader in every sense of the word.