And the Magic Man has embraced Kusini Yengi’s golden start to life at Fratton Park - and touted the new Aussie for a big maiden campaign in English football.

Bishop’s goal account for the 2023-24 season has been opened, as his header at Leyton Orient was followed with a ferocious winner in Tuesday’s success over Exeter City.

That follows on from an outstanding first campaign at PO4, as he fired in 24 goals and rose to prominence following his £500,000 arrival from Accrington Stanley.

Bishop took on the weight of goal expectation last term, but Pompey have bolstered their attacking options this summer with Yengi and Christian Saydee arriving.

Meanwhile, Anthony Scully, Gavin Whyte and Abu Kamara have been landed to give Pompey’s forward threat another dimension.

Bishop insisted he is happy to have eyes on him when it comes to bringing goal threat to the table - and feels the attacking options Pompey now possess will only help his game.

He said: ‘It doesn’t affect me, to be honest. I’m still going to do what I do.

Colby Bishop got the decisive goal against Exeter in front of Sky cameras on Tuesday night.

‘But obviously it does help when other people are firing in the goals.

‘Since Kas has come in he’s been brilliant and has scored something stupid like four goals in 80-odd minutes.

‘I’m really happy for him and I think he’s going to do really well this season.

‘All the lads who have come in on the wing are dangerous.

‘That’s exciting for me, because I feel like I’m going to get more chances and score goals.

‘So I’m just looking forward to the rest of the season.’

Alex Robertson is another new face who has made a strong early impression at Fratton Park, after arriving on loan from Manchester City.

Robertson was man of the match on Tuesday night and has immediately caught the eye of Bishop.

He added: ‘They are very good players, they aren’t here for no reason.

‘We’re seeing it day to day in training and not we’ve signed someone like Alex Robertson, and some of the little glimpses of the things are doing - he looks like a special player.

‘I’m excited to play with him, Gav, Scully - there’s a lot of exciting prospects.