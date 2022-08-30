Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues boss also added there is still attraction from sides both in the UK and abroad for Ryan Tunnicliffe and Kieron Freeman ahead of Thursday’s deadline day.

Pompey are continuing their efforts to find the best temporary home for Mnoga, with more than 48 hours remaining in the transfer window.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Bromley, before being sent out to Weymouth for the remainder of the campaign.

Cowley revealed that there has been strong interest from the ‘whole’ of the National League, while a number of League Two clubs are keeping tabs on the defender.

Indeed, the fourth tier remains the preferred location for the Blues boss to send the academy graduate on loan in order to maximise his development into senior football.

Meanwhile, Tunnicliffe and Freeman have both been touted with exits throughout the summer with the Pompey head coach revealing there’s been interest from both at home and abroad for the pair.

He told The News: ‘Tunni (Tunnicliffe) has some interest in America and Australia. There’s some interest in Kieron more locally.

Danny Cowley has admitted there is League Two interest in Haji Mnoga.

‘We will also look to find a good loan solution for Haji, who has been brilliant since he’s come back. I think the loan did him a world of good last year in the National League.

‘We’ve got the whole of the National League who would like to take Haji. There have been some League Two clubs who have shown interest as well so we’ve just got to find the right destination for him because that’s going to be really important for his development.’

When questioned whether more players – other than the trio who have been rumoured with an exit – could depart, Cowley admitted he wants to keep his cards close to his chest.

Ryan Tunnicliffe has had interest from both Australia and America.

‘There’s interest in a number of our players.’ He continued.