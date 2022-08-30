Latest: Portsmouth boss reveals loan plan for academy graduate and provides transfer developments on ex-Luton and Sheffield United duo touted with Fratton Park exits
Danny Cowley has revealed there has been interest from a number of League Two clubs for Haji Mnoga.
The Blues boss also added there is still attraction from sides both in the UK and abroad for Ryan Tunnicliffe and Kieron Freeman ahead of Thursday’s deadline day.
Pompey are continuing their efforts to find the best temporary home for Mnoga, with more than 48 hours remaining in the transfer window.
The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Bromley, before being sent out to Weymouth for the remainder of the campaign.
Cowley revealed that there has been strong interest from the ‘whole’ of the National League, while a number of League Two clubs are keeping tabs on the defender.
Indeed, the fourth tier remains the preferred location for the Blues boss to send the academy graduate on loan in order to maximise his development into senior football.
Meanwhile, Tunnicliffe and Freeman have both been touted with exits throughout the summer with the Pompey head coach revealing there’s been interest from both at home and abroad for the pair.
He told The News: ‘Tunni (Tunnicliffe) has some interest in America and Australia. There’s some interest in Kieron more locally.
‘We will also look to find a good loan solution for Haji, who has been brilliant since he’s come back. I think the loan did him a world of good last year in the National League.
‘We’ve got the whole of the National League who would like to take Haji. There have been some League Two clubs who have shown interest as well so we’ve just got to find the right destination for him because that’s going to be really important for his development.’
So far 13 players have departed Fratton Park this summer, with the most notable being Marcus Harness who joined Ipswich for an undisclosed fee in July.
When questioned whether more players – other than the trio who have been rumoured with an exit – could depart, Cowley admitted he wants to keep his cards close to his chest.
‘There’s interest in a number of our players.’ He continued.
‘We’ve started the season well, which is a positive for us, but we want to keep our cards close to our chest.’