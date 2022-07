Joe Pigott

The front man has arrived at Fratton Park on a season-long loan as Marcus Harness departs.

Harness, the Blues’ prized asset, has made the switch to Suffolk in a totally separate deal.

The News understands Pompey are content with the fee they’ve negotiated with their League rivals, for the man who arrived for £800,000 from Burton Albion in 2019.