News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Latest: Portsmouth boss reveals Manchester United defender transfer latest as former Hull City man weighs up options

Di’Shon Bernard’s international commitments are slowing Pompey’s pursuit of the defender.
By Jordan Cross
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 09:43 BST

And it appears the Blues may have to play a waiting game, if their bid to bring in the Manchester United man is to prove successful.

Bernard remains on Pompey’s radar this summer, after a successful period on loan last term for the former Hull City loanee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 22-year-old has since gone away on international duty with Jamaica and has been named as part of their Concacaf Gold Cup squad, with the competition taking place in the USA and Canada.

Most Popular

The lines of communication are open, but Mousinho explained his international involvement will have an impact on advancing any move for Bernard.

The Londoner is also believed to want to keep his options open at present, after previously operating in the Championship.

Mousinho believes the fact he knows he’s valued at Pompey could work in their favour moving forward, however.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: ‘It’s logistics at the moment with Di’Shon, because he’s away and playing.

Di'Shon Bernard. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)Di'Shon Bernard. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)
Di'Shon Bernard. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

‘Communication is fine, but he’s away training every day. Jamaica played Qatar, then Jordan and then they are off to the Gold Cup.

‘It’s a bit different because the internationals for the Gold Cup run a lot longer than they do over here. It just makes logistics a little more difficult.

‘That (him wanting to keep his options open) is fine and that happens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We thought Di’Shon was an outstanding performer, at the back end of last season in particular.

‘He came in from the cold for the MK and Oxford games, then settled into the side at the back end of the season.

‘I felt he did really well, but part of it is he hopefully knows he can play decent football here.

‘He knows what the environment is all about, but for both sides it’s an option we will explore. We’re just monitoring the situation and seeing how we get on with it.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After bringing in Conor Shaughnessy, Pompey now have five options to call upon in the middle of the defence.

Sean Raggett is contracted next term along with Ryley Tower, while Haji Mnoga returns from a loan spell with Aldershot.

Meanwhile, Connor Ogilvie has shown he’s capable of moving insider from a left-back role.

Even with the interest in Bernard, Mousinho feels Pompey still have good cover in that area of the pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: ‘We’re pretty happy with where we are at the moment.

‘We consider Connor to be a central half and we have Haji coming back in as well.

‘We have five centre-halves in the building, so we will see what that looks like and monitor a couple of situations that are ongoing.

‘But, at the minute, if we went into the season with that we wouldn’t be too displeased.’

Read More
Some potentially exciting transfer news for Pompey fans.
Related topics:BluesHull CityPompeyManchester UnitedPortsmouth