John Mousinho has admitted Pompey are not currently looking to advance a move for Matt Ritchie.

The Blues boss has spoken of his admiration for the man, who has left Newcastle United after eight years this summer.

But that appreciation of the Gosport lad doesn’t look likely to translate into a homecoming for the academy graduate.

There has been heavy talk surrounding the possibility of Ritchie returning to the club he left in 2011.

After not being on Pompey’s radar this summer, The News understands consideration was afforded to the prospect of bringing in the former Bournemouth and Swindon man.

On Ritchie’s side, he has previously spoken of his desire to play for Pompey again before he retired.

The left footer made that clear in an interview with The News in 2020, where he spoke of wanting to play for Pompey while he still had the mileage left in his career to have a significant impact.

It’s believed that prospect remains appealing to Ritchie, though there is reported interest from the likes of Sheffield United and Watford.

Another obvious issue is the Premier League salary Ritchie was commanding, with that figure many times what Pompey afford their top owner.

Both of the Championship rivals credited with interest in the former Scotland international could get significantly closer than Pompey to what Ritchie was earning at St James’ Park.

Speaking to The News on a Facebook Live Q&A session, Mousinho was asked about the prospect of bringing Ritchie in this summer.

He was fairly definitive about chances of a deal being struck at present.

Mousinho said: ‘Look, Matt is a fantastic player and he has the Portsmouth background, but as we are at the moment there’s nothing in that one.’