LATEST: Portsmouth boss reveals position over move for Blackpool winger

But the Blues boss admitted a permanent move for the winger is out of his side’s hands.

Dale has established himself as a big part of the new head coach’s plans - starting each of his 11 games in charge.

The 24-year-old has a year remaining on his deal at Bloomfield Road, however, and that is a significant factor moving forward.

Mousinho said: ‘We’ve talked internally about that as an option this summer.

‘We don’t know what his situation is going to be at Blackpool, but he’s been brilliant for me over my 11 games here.

‘It will be a real positive for us if he’s available in the summer, but that’s a bit out of our hands at the moment.

‘It’s certainly one piece of business we’ve earmarked doing if it comes on to the table.’

Owen Dale

Although talking about Dale as a potential part of his plans moving forward, Mousinho hasn’t broached the issue with player yet.

The Pompey boss feels that would be unfair with so many imponderables at present which could be significant in deciding where he plays moving forward.

Mousinho added: ‘I haven’t tested the water with Owen himself.

‘I thought that would be a bit unfair considering his situation at Blackpool and them not necessarily knowing which league they will be in.

‘There’s also the managerial situation which has chopped and changed.

‘Owen has a contract at Blackpool next season, so he has security for that standpoint.

‘But he knows he’s here from now until the end of the season and is a really valued member of the squad.

‘So he doesn’t have to worry about earning a new contract, but does have to worry about earning his way out of the league - whether that’s with us, Blackpool or another team.

‘Owen’s a really good kid, though, and it will be a really good one to revisit in the summer.’

