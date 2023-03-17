But the Blues boss explained the League Two marksman is not someone he’s actively pursuing at present.

Mousinho has today been linked with a move for the Crewe striker, who has bagged 12 league goals to date this season.

That return leaves him fifth in the division’s goal charts, at a club who are sat in 17th place in the table.

Agyei is a player Mousinho is well acquainted with, spending three years with the 25-year-old at Oxford.

The pacy left-footed forward, who can operate through the middle or out wide, hit 11 goals in 93 appearances at the Kassam Stadium, with the majority of those outings coming as a substitute.

Mousinho acknowledged how Agyei is making his mark in his first full season at Gresty Road, with his displays gaining attention.

Those performances mean the former AFC Wimbledon youngster, who was picked up by Burnley in 2015, is firmly on Pompey’s radar as they eye a summer reshaping of their senior options.

Dan Agyei. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

But Mousinho made it clear that is not something his club are looking to accelerate at present.

He said: ‘I played with Dan at Oxford for a number of years, and he has good pedigree.

‘He did pretty well for us over the years and he’s had an excellent season, probably his breakout season, at Crewe.

‘He’s not a player at the moment I’m taking a huge amount of interest in, but we know what he’s doing at Crewe.

‘At the moment he would just be one of those among a number at that level we would be aware of.

‘Anyone who is scoring that amount of goals we would look to monitor.

‘It’s probably because of my connection with him at Oxford, but he’s not someone we’re actively targeting at the moment.’

Pompey currently have Colby Bishop as their only senior striker contracted for next season at present.