In the latest released minutes from the Tony Goodall’s Fan Conference, it has been revealed the Blues’ American owner will return to the south coast in the coming weeks.

The 81-year-old will be in attendance for Pompey’s final game of the campaign against Wycombe on May 7.

Indeed, it will be Eisner’s second visit to PO4 this season as he made a scheduled trip earlier in the term where he watched Pompey in action at home against both Oxford United and Shrewsbury in October.

News of a trip from the United States follows just days after the club reported losses of £2.9m for the latest financial year.

Within that saw Tornante invest £5m in November 2021, while a further £4m in June 2022 was ploughed in to help fund the losses.

Eisner’s visit comes just two weeks after directors Eric Eisner and Andy Redman made a two-day stop-off in March.

The duo were in attendance for Pompey’s 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers, which represented the maiden face-to-face meeting with boss John Mousinho.

Michael Eisner is set to visit Fratton Park in May.

Likewise, the chairman’s trip next month will also be the first time he will meet the new head coach in person after his appointment in January.

It also comes at a time when contract decisions are set to be made, with 13 of the Blues’ squad without a deal beyond this summer.

Furthermore, the playing budget could very-much be on the agenda, with Richard Hughes signalling Pompey will be looking to makeas many as 10 additions in the upcoming window.

Eisner will also get a look at the first stage of the Milton End development project, which is the final piece in the current £12m work on Fratton Park.