The England striker joined the Blues from White Hart Lane for £7.5m in January 2008

Andy Cullen insists the Football Association have still to contact Pompey over historic allegations of breaking transfer window rules.

Yet the Blues’ chief executive remains relaxed over the ongoing situation which centres on Jermain Defoe’s January 2008 transfer from Spurs.

The Times last week revealed how unlicensed agent Mitchell Thomas was used to broker the £7.5m deal, which was subsequently looked into by an independent arbitration panel.

However, no further action was taken by the FA at the time, when such offences can warrant points deductions, transfer bans or suspension of club officials.

The transfer of Jermain Defoe from Spurs to Pompey in January 2008 is being looked at by the FA. Picture: Getty Images

Daniel Levy remains Spurs chairman from that time, although then-Pompey boss Harry Redknapp, owner Sacha Gaydamak and chief executive Peter Storrie are no longer at Fratton Park.

Now the FA are set to re-examine the circumstances surrounding the case - but have yet to approach Pompey.

Cullen told The News: ‘Our position is we know very little about it, so it’s very difficult for us to comment with any degree of concern.

‘What I am hearing and reading in the papers is there was an investigation completed at the time by an independent panel and that information was passed onto the FA. That’s all we know.

‘Clearly from the football club’s perspective, we’ve had six ownerships and three changes of company in that time. It’s a long, long time ago and certainly none of the staff here or board know anything about it.

‘We are in a position where we are in the dark as much as anyone else - and the FA have yet to get in touch.

‘We can't really add to the story. Like anything in football, whenever there’s a story you have to wait and see how that unravels and how it unfolds.

‘The FA will have all the paperwork from that case so will know what names were on them in terms of unlicensed agents, which is what is being reported. However, nobody at this football club in a position of responsibility was here at that particular time.’

In the 16 years since that transfer of Defoe, Pompey have been in administration twice, totalled 29 points being deducted, were relegated three times, and saved from liquidation by fan ownership.

And all under the FA’s watch.

Cullen added: ‘From what I am reading, the FA have said they will look again at anything they might have from 16 years ago.

‘The investigation took place in 2010, which was two years after Defoe came to Pompey. At that point, any comments are probably with the administrators (UHY Hacker Young) here in 2010.