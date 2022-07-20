The key Pompey target’s switch to Bloomfield Road has collapsed, according to reports.

The Championship side appeared to have won the race for the 25-year-old, after hijacking Pompey’s £500,000 move for the 25-year-old at the 11th hour.

But the move to the Tangerines has fallen by the wayside for the highly-touted Accrington Stanley front man.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley last night told The News the door was closed to bringing in the man he felt could add some serious firepower to his front line.

It remains to be seen if the latest development reported by the Blackpool Gazette changes the picture over a deal for Bishop.

Cowley were confident of sealing a move for the former Notts County man on Monday, as they headed off interest from MK Dons and had an afternoon medical lined up before Blackpool made their late move.

The likes of Peterborough United, Preston North End and Ipswich Town are other clubs who’ve been linked with a move for Bishop in the past.