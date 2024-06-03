Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blues have been charged following their League One title-winning match against Barnsley

Pompey’s FA misconduct charge could potentially land the club a fine in the region of £50,000.

That’s the possible financial consequences of those emotional League One title celebrations against Barnsley at Fratton Park in April.

As previously reported, the Blues have until Friday, June 7 to provide a response.

Fans invaded the pitch after Pompey were crowned League One champions against Barnsley. Picture: Sarah Standing (160424-7786)

Although a large-scale pitch invasion took place after the final whistle following promotion to the Championship, it is understood the FA’s charge is not for a specific offence and actually covers a number of incidents.

These also include several Blues fans immediately entering the pitch following Conor Shaughnessy’s headed winner and, during the pitch invasion, a Pompey fan apparently colliding with a Barnsley player.

Pompey are presently considering their response to the charge, although are aware of the extent of punishments previously handed out to other clubs following recent pitch invasions.

In October 2023, an independent Regulatory Commission fined Sheffield Wednesday £50,000 for ‘crowd control misconduct’ at their League One play-off semi-final second leg against Peterborough in May 2023.

The panel heard pyrotechnics and other items were thrown onto the pitch, while supporters entered the field of play at multiple points during the match.

In addition, following a mass pitch invasion at the final whistle, an assistant referee was knocked over by a celebrating supporter.

In May 2023, Luton were fined £35,000 for breaching FA Rule E21 in relation to crowd control at their play-off semi-final second leg victory over Sunderland in May 2023.

Other recent examples involving pitch invasions include Nottingham Forest (£50,000), Port Vale (£15,000) and Carlisle (£5,000).

In the build-up to Pompey’s Barnsley fixture - and the following Fratton Park match against Wigan - the club had repeatedly warned about the possibility of financial repercussions should a pitch invasion occur.

These consisted of communication through Pompey’s match-day programme, the club website, and in The News.

Manager John Mousinho and skipper Marlon Pack also recorded pleas to fans not to enter the pitch ahead of Wigan, with a trophy presentation scheduled, which were heeded and the day passed without incident.

Cullen today told The News: ‘We acknowledge receipt of the charge, it is clearly a serious matter and a serious charge.