The winger joined his team-mates in training this week, as he bids to put 16 months of injury heartache behind him.

And Danny Cowley has targeted a first-team return for Reid by the start of next month.

The former Birmingham City and Swansea City man has endured terrible luck, since signing a one-year deal last July.

Reid ruptured his cruciate knee ligament at his hometown club Luton Town shortly after signing, signalling the start of 12 months on the sidelines.

The 21-year-old earned plaudits for his diligence and dedication shown in recovering from that serious issue.

That continued into a promising pre-season, where he was among the most impressive players in warm-up games for the Blues.

But Reid was then hit by a freak hamstring injury after landing awkwardly, following a late challenge in a friendly at Bristol City in July.

Jayden Reid. Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch

Cowley reported his latest period of rehabilitation has now passed an important landmark at the club’s training base in Hilsea.

The plan is for Reid to build the intensity of his work over the coming weeks, as the medical department take every step to avoid any kind of setback.

Then, if that process continues as anticipated, a return for the final Papa John’s Trophy meeting with AFC Wimbledon on November 1 is in the pipeline for the pacy talent.

Cowley said: ‘Jayden is actually training now - so that’s good.

‘We’re really pleased, because it’s been such a long road for him.

‘Jayden’s back with the group now so that’s a real positive.

‘He’s still a little bit away from playing, though.

‘This is his first week with the group, so we’d like maybe two, three or four training weeks with the group.