Portsmouth handed major injury boost by former Manchester United, Birmingham City and Swansea City attacker

Reid is nearing the next step of his return, with training with the rest of Danny Cowley’s squad earmarked for later this week.

That will be a significant landmark for the 21-year-old who has been out since July, after a horrible landing following a challenge from Cameron Pring in a friendly at Bristol City.

That moment came off the back of a year on the sidelines for the former Manchester United, Birmingham City and Swansea City talent.

That contract was extended with the Luton-born talent returning at full throttle in pre-season, looking impressive in training and warm-up games before his latest setback.

Reid has once again earned praise for the manner in which he’s dealt with the disappointment, with Cowley delighted he’s nearing his next rehab landmark.

Jayden Reid. Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch

He said: ‘Jayden is close to training on the grass and training on the grass with the group.

‘He’s a great kid - always smiling.

‘He’s had a real difficult time of it. I feel really sorry for him, but he never feels sorry for himself.

‘He always comes in with a positive mindset and tackles every challenge that has come his way.

‘We will all be very proud of him when we see him back on the pitch doing what he does best.’

Cowley has little doubt Reid will bring plenty to the table and give him more to mull over in terms of team selection, once he’s fully fit and firing.

The Pompey boss explained his injury issues have had no impact on the attacking talent’s searing pace, which placed him at the head of the senior squad in pre-season.

Cowley added: ‘He’s a top player. He’s the quickest in the group.

‘Jayden is the first player in the group who’s gone over 10m per second in pre-season. That’s seriously athletic.