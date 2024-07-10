Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are dealing with a couple of injury issues on their pre-season training camp in Croatia.

Defender Tom McIntyre has been missing from the main training group at the club’s base on the Adriatic Coast, after not seeing any first-team action for five months.

And winger Gavin Whyte is also working on his own outside in the searing heat impacting the Istrian peninsula at present.

Whyte has been dealing with a hamstring issue, while McIntyre has been wearing a bandage after feeling some swelling to his knee after some contact in training on Monday.

The good news, however, is John Mousinho has reported there are no concerns over either issue from the club’s medical department.

McIntyre is expected to join the main group for tomorrow’s open training session, with Whyte scheduled to be back next week.

Both men should be available for Pompey’s opening pre-season warm-up games against Gosport, Hawks and Bognor.

Mousinho said: ‘The injuries are nothing serious. They have both been out and running on the pitch.

‘Tom should now be ready to join us for the session tomorrow, so there’s no issue with him.

‘Then with Gavin the hope with him is to have him back next week involved in the games.’